One-third of active COVID cases, deaths in UP reported from 8 NCR districts

The data, updated after every 24 hours, also showed that so far 12,586 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease across the state with 2,924 (23.23 per cent) such patients in the eight NCR districts.

Uttar Pradesh’s eight districts that lie in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) account for about one-third of the active COVID-19 cases in the state as well as deaths linked to coronavirus, according to official data.

Eight districts of UP — Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Shamli districts — are a part of the Delhi NCR.

There were a total of 19,557 COVID-19 cases in the state till Wednesday while the number of active cases stood at 6,375, of which 2,166 (33.97 per cent) were in its NCR districts.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a maximum of 654 active cases followed by Ghaziabad (501), Hapur (318), Meerut (248), Bulandshahr (226), Muzaffarnagar (87), Baghpat (77) and Shamli (55), according to the data on COVID-19 shared by the UP Health Department.

The state has so far recorded 596 deaths linked to COVID-19, as per the official data updated till Wednesday.

According to the statistics, 186 (31.20 per cent) deaths took place in NCR districts.

The maximum such deaths were recorded in Meerut (76) followed by Ghaziabad (49), Bulandshahr (20), Gautam Buddh Nagar (19), Hapur (11), Muzaffarnagar (7), Baghpat (3) and Shamli (1), the data showed.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, has 75 districts, including major ones like Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Gorakhpur, Bareilly in terms of population and area.

The NCR altogether comprises 23 districts from the three states of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and the entire national capital territory of Delhi, spanning about 55,083 sq km, according to the NCR planning board.

The maximum such recoveries were recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar (996), followed by Ghaziabad (539), Meerut (530), Bulandshahr (280), Hapur (218), Muzaffarnagar (161), Baghpat (144) and Shamli (56) till Wednesday, it stated.

The official state-wide data does not share any number on testing of samples nor does it show total positive COVID-19 cases at the district level.