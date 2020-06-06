One more dies of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, toll 37

The patient, a resident of Miran Sahib area, was admitted to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu last month in a critical condition. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 25, they said.
A 62-year-old woman died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Saturday, taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 37, officials said. The patient, a resident of Miran Sahib area, was admitted to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu last month in a critical condition. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 25, they said.
According to the officials, the last rites of the woman will be conducted as per protocol. The woman became the fifth person to succumb to COVID-19 in the Jammu division, they said. A 61-year-old woman from Udhampur district became the first victim of COVID-19 on April 9.
Also read| Check Coronavirus latest updates here:
Two persons from Jammu district had died due to the disease on May 13 and 25, while a 72-year-old man from Doda had died on June 1. The remaining 32 deaths were reported from different districts of the Kashmir Valley. As of Friday evening, Jammu and Kashmir had a total of 3,324 COVID-19 cases — 2,515 in Kashmir and 809 in Jammu.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.