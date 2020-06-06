One more dies of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, toll 37

The woman became the fifth person to succumb to COVID-19 in the Jammu division, they said. (Representational image)

A 62-year-old woman died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Saturday, taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 37, officials said. The patient, a resident of Miran Sahib area, was admitted to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu last month in a critical condition. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 25, they said.

According to the officials, the last rites of the woman will be conducted as per protocol. The woman became the fifth person to succumb to COVID-19 in the Jammu division, they said. A 61-year-old woman from Udhampur district became the first victim of COVID-19 on April 9.

Also read| Check Coronavirus latest updates here:

Two persons from Jammu district had died due to the disease on May 13 and 25, while a 72-year-old man from Doda had died on June 1. The remaining 32 deaths were reported from different districts of the Kashmir Valley. As of Friday evening, Jammu and Kashmir had a total of 3,324 COVID-19 cases — 2,515 in Kashmir and 809 in Jammu.