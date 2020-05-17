One more COVID-19 case in Goa; state tally rises to 16

Goa, which was earlier declared a green zone, has reported 16 coronavirus cases since May 13.

A woman passenger who travelled to Goa in a Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani train on Saturday has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 16, a health official said on Sunday.

The woman’s samples came out positive in the TrueNat (rapid) testing, the official said, adding that her samples have also been sent to the virology lab of the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for final confirmation.

Out of 323 passengers of the train who arrived at Madgaon railway station in South Goa district on Saturday, the woman is the third person to have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. On Saturday evening, samples of two men who alighted from the same train came out positive for coronavirus in the TrueNat test.

Their final test report at GMCH also confirmed COVID-19, the official said. Results of samples of 56 more passengers were awaited, he said. All the passengers who alighted from the Delhi- Thiruvananthapuram train at Madgaon railway station on Saturday were taken to the district hospital for testing, and later quarantined at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao city, the official said.

In all, the district hospital has tested over 500 samples drawn from different sources since Saturday, he said. Goa, which was earlier declared a green zone, has reported 16 coronavirus cases since May 13.