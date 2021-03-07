On Janaushadhi Divas, PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra to provide medicines at low cost

During the video conference, the prime minister said that the scheme also provides employment to people. (File image)

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana: On the culmination of the seven-day Janaushadhi Divas 2021 celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra. The centre is located at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Sikkim and the inauguration was held with the help of video conferencing. During the inauguration, the prime minister said that the PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna (PM-BJP) has been helpful for people with limited means, adding that otherwise, for these groups of people, medicines are expensive.

PM Modi further urged people to purchase medicines from these centres, which people often call “Modi ki Dukaan”, as they are more affordable.

PM-Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna is a scheme under the Department of Pharmaceutical’s Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), that aims to widely provide generic medicines to people across the country to make healthcare more affordable. Generic medicines are those that have the same composition, side-effects, risks and safety as that of branded medicines, but are available at much lower prices. Generic medicines are produced once the patents on branded original medicines expire.

During the video conference, the prime minister said that the scheme also provides employment to people, while emphasising that under the scheme, sanitary pads are available for women and girls at a cost of Rs 2.5.

He also announced that it has been decided that these centres across the country would also provide 75 Ayush medicines.