On Day 2, six states get coronavirus vaccine sessions; Centre says ‘adverse effects’ very minor

By: |
Updated: Jan 17, 2021 8:15 PM

On critical issue of the adverse effects of the corona vaccines, the health ministry said that across India, around 450 cases were reported so far.

India vaccination drive, India vaccination plan, India vaccination schedule, India vaccine name, India vaccine covid 19, covaxin, covaxin news, covishield, covishield news, vaccine in India, Vaccine update, vaccine update in India, vaccine app, vaccine side effectsThe adverse effects of the corona vaccine range from mild headache to fever and nausea, the health ministry official said. (PTI photo)

India coronavirus vaccination updates: The Day 2 of the mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus pandemic saw lesser participation among the states on Sunday. According to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry, just six states saw the Covid vaccine sessions. Sunday was sighted as the reason for the muted response as many people prefer staying home. On critical issue of the adverse effects of the vaccines, the health ministry said that across India, around 450 cases were reported so far. The officials also said that only three beneficiaries were required to be hospitalised due to the post-vaccination side-effects. The adverse effects of the coronavirus vaccine range from a mild headache to fever and nausea.

