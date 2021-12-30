On account of steep rise in states, India records 13,154 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

As per the government data, the country has so far tracked more than 961 cases of Coronavirus linked to the Omicron variant across 21 states and Union Territories.

The country registered a steep hike in the Coronavirus cases with 13,154 new infections getting reported in the last 24 hours. With the addition of new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally reached 3,48,22,040. The total number of active Coronavirus cases at present in India is 82,402. As per the government data, the country has so far tracked more than 961 cases of Coronavirus linked to the Omicron variant across 21 states and Union Territories. It also added that 241 Omicron variant COvid-19 patients have either recovered from the disease or migrated back to other countries, the Indian Express reported

Huge single-day spike in states



Among the states that registered a sudden spike in the number of Coronavirus cases are Delhi and Rajasthan. While Delhi reported 1313 new cases which is more than double from the previous day tally of 496, the state of Rajasthan reported a total of 100 new cases of Coronavirus. In Delhi, the positivity rate also increased to 1.29% whereas this was the first occasion in six months when Rajasthan reported a single-day hike of more than 100 new cases.

Among other cities that appear to be worst affected are Mumbai which recorded 2,510 cases, Bengaluru(400 new cases), Kolkata(540) and Chennai (294). Maharashtra, as a whole, registered a total of 3900 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in contrast to registering about 2172 cases on Tuesday.

Immune escape potential of Omicron very high, says INSACOG



As feared for weeks and confirmed in several other countries, the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia INSACOG has said that there is clear evidence to prove that the Omicron variant has very high immune escape potential. However, the silver lining in the outbreak of Omicron variant is the fact that the severity of the disease is understood to be lesser than that caused by the previous variants of Coronavirus. The INSACOg said that vaccines and previous Covid-19 infections among individuals appear to have reduced ability to stop the symptomatic infection caused by the Omicron variant. It further added that despite delta remaining the most prevalent variant of Coronavirus worldwide, the Omicron has completely displaced delta in South Africa and is on course to become the dominant delta in the United Kingdom.

Mamata Banerjee directs officials to review Covid-19 strategy



Amidst the sudden spike of 540 new Coronavirus cases in the state capital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the officials to review the Covid-19 strategy and said that if need be the government will shut educational institutions. She also said that offices should operate at 50 percent attendance to reduce the spread of the disease. Banerjee also said that a decision on stopping the landing of flights and operations of trains will also be taken after the Covid-19 review has taken place.