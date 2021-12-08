Omicron Covid Variant: Omicron’s ‘stealth’ version, GSK treatment to Dr Fauci’s claim – Top 10 updates on new Coronavirus variant

Scientists have said that the origin of this stealth version of Omicron is still unclear.

Omicron COVID Variant Symptoms, New Covid Variant Omicron: How deadly is the Omicron variant of novel coronavirus? Will it become a dominant strain in the coming months? Will it also spark another wave of infections similar to the Delta variant? Do vaccinated people have any protection from the variant? As the world grapples with these questions, scientists are researching this new strain to understand the magnitude of the issue and its effect for the year 2022. The World Health Organization has said that it is too early to arrive at any conclusion. Amid the dreaded uncertainty, here are the top 10 developments related to research on the Omicron variant: