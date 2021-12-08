Omicron Covid Variant: Omicron’s ‘stealth’ version, GSK treatment to Dr Fauci’s claim – Top 10 updates on new Coronavirus variant

How Dangerous is Omicron Virus? SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant: Though most of the mutations in this stealth version are quite similar to that of the Omicron variant, there is a particular genetic code, which is missing in this version
Omicron COVID Variant Symptoms, New Covid Variant Omicron: How deadly is the Omicron variant of novel coronavirus? Will it become a dominant strain in the coming months? Will it also spark another wave of infections similar to the Delta variant? Do vaccinated people have any protection from the variant? As the world grapples with these questions, scientists are researching this new strain to understand the magnitude of the issue and its effect for the year 2022. The World Health Organization has said that it is too early to arrive at any conclusion. Amid the dreaded uncertainty, here are the top 10 developments related to research on the Omicron variant:
- The latest research has shown that there is a ‘stealth version’ of the Omicron variant. Scientists in Europe say that this version of Omicron can’t be detected with the help of regular PCR tests.
- Though most of the mutations in this stealth version are quite similar to that of the Omicron variant, there is a particular genetic code, which is missing in this version that makes it almost impossible to be detected.
- Scientists have said that the origin of this stealth version of Omicron is still unclear. Due to different genetic lineage, it is still not clear how prevalent this version is.
- The Omicron variant has now split into two distinct lineages.
- GlaxoSmithKline’s Sotrovimab Covid-19 antibody treatment is effective against all spike protein mutations in the Omicron strain. Other vaccine makers have also said that they are working to ‘upgrade’ the present jabs to fight Omicron.
- Experts have called for booster doses to avoid the repeat of the Delta wave. In India, there has been a growing clamour over the need for the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, especially for those with poor immunity. However, the Centre has not made any commitment on this so far.
- Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US scientist, has said that the Omicron variant is ‘almost’ less severe in comparison to the Delta strain.
- While the severity factor is still debatable, what everyone including Dr Fauci agrees is the transmissibility of the Omicron variant. Europe has already a fresh surge in cases, experts predict that India is likely to witness the third wave of Covid in the January-February period.
- Amid the Omicron scare, ICMR is set to launch a new Covid test that would give the results in just half an hour. Effective testing and tracing are the only way to tackle the spread of the virus. The new ICMR test would also cut down the cost of the Covid test.
- The emergence of the Omicron variant comes at a time when the world was finally trying to ‘get back to normal.’ But with this new variant, a fresh round of lockdowns and flight bans have been introduced around the world.
