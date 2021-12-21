Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates: Omicron becomes dominant version of Coronavirus in US, India’s new variant tally crosses 170 mark

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India Live Updates: In a matter of global concern, federal health officials have confirmed on Monday that Omicron has raced ahead of other variants in the US and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus there. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week, news agency PTI reported.
India too saw a siginificant rise in Omicron cases on Monday which created a sense of fear and caution amongst the people and the state governments. Delhi led the increase in Omicron tally on Monday with eight cases, closely followed by Karnataka and Kerala with five and four cases, respectively. One case each was reported from Rajasthan and Gujarat as well. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that of the total 161 cases of the new variant detected on Monday, 13% were mild, 80% were asymptomatic and 44 had recovered so far. The minister said that the Centre is keeping a close watch on the Omicron situation in the country and the virus has also been cultured in labs domestically to test the efficacy of the existing vaccines. He also said that the first and second wave of the coronavirus had prepared the government to arrange a “buffer stock of important medicines” in case their need arises.
Amid the Omicron scare and the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday afternoon said all samples that test positive for the infection will now be sent for genome sequencing, news agency PTI reported. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in which the Omicron situation, including its possible effects and steps to deal with it, was discussed, the Delhi CM was quoted as saying by PTI. Kejriwal even urged the government to allow booster shots to fully vaccinated city residents. The chief minister also asked the people not to panic, and make sure they wear masks when out to protect themselves against the virus.
The number of coronavirus cases are also being reported in hundreds across the country. While Maharashtra on Monday reported 544 new Covid-19 infections, Tamil Nadu recorded 605. Kerala on the other hand saw a staggering 2,230 new infections in the state which took the caseload to 52,07,990.
Here are the latest and verified Covid-19 updates from India and around the globe:
Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads. While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling from 42 to 90. It reflects a spike in infections across Britain — up some 60% in the last week — with more than 90,000 daily cases reported in three of the last four days. Premier League clubs met virtually on Monday after six of the weekend's 10 games were called off. (AP)
New COVID-19 cases in Australia's most populous state surged past 3,000 on Tuesday for the first time, adding pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to speed the rollout of booster shots. New South Wales state reported a record 3,057 new coronavirus cases and two deaths over the past 24 hours. There were 284 people in hospitals, up from 261 a day earlier, and 39 in intensive care units, up from 33. Morrison has called an “informal'' meeting on Wednesday of the national cabinet, a forum of state premiers and territory chief ministers, as new infections rise in New South Wales and Victoria states. The premiers of those states are likely to press Morrison to cut the interval between a second vaccine dose and a booster shot from six months to four months. Victoria reported 1,245 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Tuesday. Health ministers in New South Wales and Victoria have called on the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation to make “specific determinations” for accelerated booster programs in both states in part to stay ahead of the new omicron strain of the virus. The advisory group is also reportedly considering changing the definition of “fully vaccinated” to mean those who have had a booster shot in addition to two vaccine doses. (AP)
As clocks struck 9 p.m. this week, customers packed up and left restaurants and other eateries across South Korea as a reimposed curfew designed to help stem a surge in coronavirus infections sparks fears of economic disaster for some businesses. Last week authorities announced a series of social distancing measures lasting until at least Jan. 2. They include limiting gatherings to no more than four people and forcing restaurants, cafes and bars to close by 9 p.m. The measures came just six weeks after highly-vaccinated South Korea eased many restrictions to try to “live with COVID-19.” Since then daily cases and serious infections have hit record highs, adding to strains on the country's medical system. Associations of small business and restaurant owners have issued a series of statements protesting the decision and calling for measures to compensate their losses. One of the associations has vowed to stage a rally this week. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 5,202 infections and 52 deaths by midnight on Monday, for a total of 575,615 cases and 4,828 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Serious cases stood at 1,022, nearly an all-time high. “It's a little disappointing,” customer Pyeon Gi-jang said of the new rules. “But if we don't follow the government's policy when COVID-19 is spreading widely, there will be more damage.” (Reuters)
Three foreign returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, a health department official said. Of the three persons, two returned from Amsterdam in the Netherlands and one from Canada, the official said. All the three persons are residents of Manipur's Imphal West district and they arrived at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport here on Sunday. The three persons have been admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital for treatment on Monday, the official said. Their samples will be sent for genome sequencing to find whether they have been infected by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the official added. (PTI)
Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the US, accounting for 73 per cent of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron's share of infections in only one week. In much of the country, it's even higher. Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90 pere cent or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the U.S. last week. Since the end of June, the delta variant had been the main version causing US infections. As recently as the end of November, more than 99.5 per cent of coronaviruses were delta, according to CDC data. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the new numbers reflect the kind of growth seen in other countries. “These numbers are stark, but they're not surprising,” she said. Scientists in Africa first sounded the alarm about omicron less than a month ago and on November 26 the World Health Organization designated it as a “variant of concern.” The mutant has since shown up in about 90 countries. Much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death. (PTI)