Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates: Omicron becomes dominant version of Coronavirus in US, India’s new variant tally crosses 170 mark

Live

Covid-19 India Live News, New Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus Vaccine Statistics and Registration Latest Update Live, December 20: Delhi led the increase in Omicron tally on Monday with eight cases, closely followed by Karnataka and Kerala with five and four cases, respectively.

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India Live Updates: In a matter of global concern, federal health officials have confirmed on Monday that Omicron has raced ahead of other variants in the US and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus there. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week, news agency PTI reported.

India too saw a siginificant rise in Omicron cases on Monday which created a sense of fear and caution amongst the people and the state governments. Delhi led the increase in Omicron tally on Monday with eight cases, closely followed by Karnataka and Kerala with five and four cases, respectively. One case each was reported from Rajasthan and Gujarat as well. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that of the total 161 cases of the new variant detected on Monday, 13% were mild, 80% were asymptomatic and 44 had recovered so far. The minister said that the Centre is keeping a close watch on the Omicron situation in the country and the virus has also been cultured in labs domestically to test the efficacy of the existing vaccines. He also said that the first and second wave of the coronavirus had prepared the government to arrange a “buffer stock of important medicines” in case their need arises.

Amid the Omicron scare and the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday afternoon said all samples that test positive for the infection will now be sent for genome sequencing, news agency PTI reported. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in which the Omicron situation, including its possible effects and steps to deal with it, was discussed, the Delhi CM was quoted as saying by PTI. Kejriwal even urged the government to allow booster shots to fully vaccinated city residents. The chief minister also asked the people not to panic, and make sure they wear masks when out to protect themselves against the virus.

The number of coronavirus cases are also being reported in hundreds across the country. While Maharashtra on Monday reported 544 new Covid-19 infections, Tamil Nadu recorded 605. Kerala on the other hand saw a staggering 2,230 new infections in the state which took the caseload to 52,07,990.

Here are the latest and verified Covid-19 updates from India and around the globe: