Omicron scare: UP Government orders for genome sequencing and 8-days home quarantine for international passengers

As Omicron scare baffles countries and states, the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing for the early detection of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant in the state. The Adityanath government has issued instructions for genome sequencing of samples of international passengers coming back to the state.

At present, the new Omicron variant has been found in 20 countries including Europe and Australia after it was detected in South Africa first. In a review meeting, the CM asked the King George’s Medical University and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) and medical facilities at Meerut, Jhansi to conduct genome sequencing of samples.

Moreover, the Government officers have asked to ensure that central government guidelines on new variants are thoroughly adhered to in the state. Free testing facilities at being set up at bus depots and railway stations to an early screening of passengers with international travel history in the recent past.

Cities with international airports have received separate orders. The Lucknow administration made thermal screening mandatory, RT-PCR for all passengers at the city’s international airport terminal. The PCR tests will be conducted free of cost and passengers have to leave their domestic address, mobile number, and address of the last destination.

International passengers further have to go through eight days of home quarantine and on the 9th day take a free PCR test.

Thermal screening is a must for domestic passengers as wee and those with Covid symptoms have to go through an RT-PCR test before leaving the terminal. Random testing of passengers in a domestic flight will be conducted and the passengers have to leave their contact details and details about travel history.

Covid-19 positive passengers will be either admitted at a government facility or follow government isolation guidelines.

Uttar Pradesh now has 89 active cases and 12 new cases in the last 24 hours. There is no Covid positive case in 40 districts.