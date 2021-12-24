Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates: India sees sharp single-day increase in Omicron cases, PM directs state to remain alert

Live

Covid-19 India Live News, New Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus Vaccine Statistics and Registration Latest Update Live, December 24 Live News: The Omicron wave is showing its early contours as India saw a sharp single-day increase in the fresh infections related to the variant first detected in South Africa. The official data says that India has 304 confirmed Omicron cases as of Thursday. Tamil Nadu topped the national tally for daily Omicron cases. However, Maharashtra is still the worst-affected state. Latest reports say that the Uddhav Thackeray government is set to announce new measures to contain the spread of the virus sometime later in the day. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a key meet on Thursday. The PM has asked the state officials to remain vigilant. Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to announce night curfew. In South, Karnataka has reported first Omicron cluster due to a flyer who arrived in state capital Bengaluru recently.

While numerous studies have shown that the Omicron wave of infections is likely to be milder in comparison to the Delta variant. However, health experts say that this should not result in any sort of laxity on part of either general public of local officials.

Add to this is the question of booster jabs. While 60 per cent of the total population in India is fully vaccinated, there is still a larger pool of unvaccinated people. Also, the six month period has lapsed, which means that many of those who got their first dose at the start of the vaccination programme are vulnerable to coronavirus infection.

Plus lack of enough genome sequencing infrastructure in India means that we won’t know the true extent of the spread of the Omicron variant.

Watch this space for more updates on Omicron cases, fresh curbs from India and around the globe: