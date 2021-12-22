Omicron cases cross 200 mark: Centre asks states to activate war room, impose strict containment measures

States were advised to activate war room that can continuously track latest transmissibility data, analyse and predict trends and take measures accordingly.

Omicron cases has crossed 200 mark in India making health authorities ask states to be more vigilant. The Centre on Tuesday warned that the new variant of concern is three times more transmissible than Delta variant that caused the second wave in April-May this year. The Centre further asked to impose strict restrictions from containment measures to night curfew on districts with high positivity rates.

The states were advised to activate war room that can continuously track latest transmissibility data, analyse and predict trends and take measures accordingly. The Centre also asked to increase pace of detection of Omicron in different parts of the country.

At present seven Indian states have all the Omicron cases detected so far with the highest in Maharashtra and Delhi (54), followed by Telangana (20). Karnataka, Rajasthan Kerala (15), Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked for constant review of emerging data on geographical spread, utilization of manpower, hospital infrastructure, enforcement of containment zones etc. Strategy should be to contain the infection at local level before it spreads to other parts of the state. On district-level, centre has asked for enforcement of restrictions as soon as there is 10 per cent positivity in the last one week or bed occupancy at 40 per cent with many of ICU and oxygen support.

Meanwhile, states considering population characteristics, local situation and high transmissibility of Omicron can enforce restrictions even before witnessing high positivity or hospitalisation rate.

Containment measures enlisted by the Centre are restrictions on local gatherings, night curfew, curbing numbers in weddings or funeral, restricting numbers in public transport, offices and industries. Bhushan further wrote that states should implement prompt demarcation of containment zones, buffer zones, strict perimeter control at containment zones. Moreover cluster samples needs to be sent to INSACOG labs for genome sequencing without delay.

The Health secretary pressed for greater fore sight, dynamic decision making and data analysis and prompt containment action at both local and district level. Moreover, additional measures like door-to-door case search, right proportion of RT-PCR tests, contact tracing of Covid positive persons, test of all Acute Respiratory Infections of co-morbid or vulnerable population were also mentioned.

The Health ministry asked states to ensure 100 per cent vaccination coverage through door-to-door vaccination campaign, focus on districts where first and second dose coverge is less than national average and strict enforcement of home isolation considering the high transmissibility of the variant.