Omicron BF.7: Symptoms and precautions to take to keep yourself safe from the new COVID-19 variant

COVID-19 BF.7 variant updates: Omicron subvariant BF.7, the variant responsible for the recent spike in coronavirus cases in China, has left the world in danger. So far, three to four cases have been reported in India, the verified official sources at the health ministry reported.

As per reports, the new Omicron variant spreads quickly and has a shorter incubation time. However, it hasn’t really caused much alarm up to this point.

Are you vaccinated?

The risk of contracting this virus is higher in those who are not vaccinated or have weak immune systems, including the elderly, children, pregnant women, and people with several co-morbidities like cancer, uncontrolled diabetes, and heart, or kidney problems.

What are the symptoms of Omicron subvariant BF.7?

The symptoms of Omicron’s subvariant BF.7 are quite similar to those of other subvariants. A runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough, vomiting, exhaustion, and diarrhoea are a few typical symptoms. However, those with weakened immune systems and pre-existing medical issues are more prone to develop serious diseases from the variation.

What are the precautions?

With Christmas and New Year’s celebrations just around the corner, it is more important than ever to follow COVID guidelines. Don’t forget to wear your mask, adhere to social distancing norms, and wash your hands frequently.

This content only provides general information including guidance. It in no way replaces a professional medical opinion.