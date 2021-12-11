Omicron alarm in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray govt imposes fresh restriction over fresh surge of variant; Check details

Maharashtra recorded 695 new coronavirus cases during the day. (PTI Image)

Triggered by the rising Omicron cases in Maharashtra, the state government banned large gatherings and imposed other restrictions within Mumbai. The state has the highest cases with the new SARS-CoV-2 ‘variant of concern’ in the country till date. Three new cases were reported on Friday. India’s overall tally with Omicron cases is now 31.

The new restrictions within the commissionerate limits bans rallies or protest marches involving a gathering of people and vehicles over the next two days. The Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations) informed PTI that the restrictions will be in force for 48 hours i.e over the weekend to ‘prevent danger to human life from new variant’ as well as to ensure there is no breach in law and order “against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded” he said.

Full list of guidelines on Mumbai over the weekend

• Rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles were banned over the next two days.

• Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed within Mumbai commissionerate limits.

• Violators will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions.

Maharashtra recorded 695 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The National Institute of Virology report said seven new Omicron cases have been found in the state, three from Mumbai and four from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Friday.

Of the seven new patients, four were fully vaccinated and one patient has received a single dose while one patient has not been vaccinated. Another patient is three and a half years old and not eligible for vaccination.

Earlier this week, the health minister Rajesh Tope asserted Maharashtra is currently closely monitoring the situation and a decision on issuing fresh COVID curbs will be taken seeking the Centre’s guidance and CM’s view.