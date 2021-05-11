Ola to provide oxygen concentrators for free through app

“Through this initiative, we will provide oxygen concentrators to those recovering or isolating at home, right at their doorstep. We hope the easier access to oxygen will ease the distress of many patients,” said Atul Satija, CEO and Founder 2.0 at GiveIndia.

Ola Foundation, the philanthropic arm of ride-hailing company Ola, on Monday announced a partnership with GiveIndia to provide oxygen concentrators to consumers for free through the Ola app.

The service will be rolled out in Bengaluru this week with an initial set of 500 oxygen concentrators. Ola and GiveIndia will scale it up across the country with up to 10,000 concentrators in the coming weeks.

Consumers will be able to log into the Ola app and request an oxygen concentrator by providing a few basic details. Once submitted, the request will be validated and Ola will then pick up the concentrator via one of its cabs with a specially trained driver and bring it to the consumer’s doorstep.

Once the patient has gotten better and no longer requires the concentrator, Ola will pick the device back up and return it to GiveIndia to get it ready for the next patient who needs it. This entire experience will be seamless and the oxygen concentrator, as well as the doorstep delivery and pickup, will be completely free for consumers.

Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said: “We must come together and help our communities during these unprecedented times. With the O2ForIndia initiative in partnership with GiveIndia, we will provide free and easy access to oxygen concentrators to those in need. We hope this initiative brings much-needed support during these very difficult times and helps in mitigating the pain and the anxiety among those impacted.”

“Through this initiative, we will provide oxygen concentrators to those recovering or isolating at home, right at their doorstep. We hope the easier access to oxygen will ease the distress of many patients,” said Atul Satija, CEO and Founder 2.0 at GiveIndia.