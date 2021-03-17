  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ola to provide free vaccination for all employees and their dependents

March 17, 2021 4:02 PM

In a recent announcement made by the cab-aggregator Ola, the company is set to provide free vaccination for the novel Coronavirus to all of its employees and dependents.

There are as many as 24,000 people who will receive Covid-19 vaccines, as per the company data.

In a recent announcement made by the cab-aggregator Ola, the company is set to provide free vaccination for the novel Coronavirus to all of its employees and dependents. The company in a statement claimed that it is the first global mobility company to come up with a vaccination drive at a time when people are fighting the pandemic. According to Ola, the vaccines will be given to direct contractual employees, consultants they have on board as well as their advisors. The company will also be covering their employees’ immediate family- parents, spouse and kids under the vaccination program.

There are as many as 24,000 people who will receive Covid-19 vaccines, as per the company data. It is to note that this vaccination facility is provided by the company apart from the already existing medical insurance policy. For inoculation, the company is joining hands with relevant authorities who will help Ola conduct the vaccination drive. The company said it will be providing the infrastructure needed for the process along with the logistics, in each and every market the company is present in.

Ola employees can get vaccination on a voluntary basis. Similar to the process rolled out by the government, the company will start inoculating the ones who are aged above 60 years along with the ones above 45 years of age having comorbid conditions. After this, the company will help vaccinate others as soon as the government is ready for the next phase of the vaccination drive.

Ola Spokesperson Varun Dubey said while this vaccination is voluntary but the company is urging all its employees to take vaccine jabs along with their families. Meanwhile, the company said it has also been taking all precautionary measures with its employees. Last year, the company had set up COVID Action Task Force to ensure well-being.

