Good news: Ola cab drivers, families to get Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY benefits

Vijay Ghadge, Vice President-Operations, Ola, today signed an MoU with Dr. Praveen Gedam, Deputy CEO of AB-PMJAY and National Health Authority.

Ola and Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) have entered into a partnership to provide comprehensive health insurance to 20 lakh driver-partners of the ride-hailing company. Vijay Ghadge, vice president-operations, Ola, on Thursday signed an MoU with Dr Praveen Gedam, deputy CEO of AB-PMJAY and National Health Authority (NHA) to provide secondary and tertiary care to driver-partners and their families.

In a statement, the NHA today said that as a part of the partnership, the two organizations will work in tandem to identify driver-partners eligible for the scheme and provide them with access to the benefits under the PM-JAY scheme.

The partnership will benefit hundreds of thousands of eligible driver-partners. They will be able to access in-patient care for serious illnesses at a country-wide network of 18,073 government and private hospitals empanelled under PM-JAY, it added.

Who can benefit from OlA-Ayushman Bharat partnership?

An NHA representative told FE Online that driver-partners in Ola network will be able to enjoy the benefits of the healthcare scheme if they meet the eligibility criteria of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY. The partnership doesn’t change Ayushman Bharat eligibility, which is based on Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011.

ALSO READ | Interested in Medical Coding? Ayushman Bharat to trigger demand for people like you soon – Here’s why

Ola’s eligible driver-partners will get their AB-PMJAY e-cards issued at an Ola office closest to driver-partners.

As part of the first phase of the new partnership, a pilot will be conducted in Delhi-NCR and later extended to other parts of the country.

Rs 30 for Ayushman Bharat e-Cards!

Ola driver-partners would have to pay Rs 30 for obtaining the Ayushman Bharat e-Cards. NHA said in the statement, “Eligible driver-partners as well as Ola employees, across verticals, will be able to avail the benefits of the program and obtain an Ayushman Bharat card at a minimal cost of Rs. 30.”

The NHA will work closely with the concerned department at Ola to carry out efficient handling of the process from checking eligibility to handing out the AB-PMJAY e-cards. They will also train Ola staff to execute the process independently.

One year of Ayushman Bharat

Ayushman Bharat is completing one year of its launch on September 23. The scheme provides 10.74 crore economically disadvantaged and vulnerable families in India with hospitalization benefits through a health cover of Rs. 5 lakh in government and empanelled private hospitals.

Commenting on the partnership, Ghadge said, “Driver-partners and their welfare are a key priority for us and we are constantly working towards improving their lives and committed to their well-being. In partnering with Ayushman Bharat, we are addressing the evolving needs of our driver-partners, offering them, and their families, access to reliable and quality healthcare services.”

NHA deputy CEO Dr Gedam said, “The goal of AB-PMJAY scheme is to provide access to quality curative health care and ensure it reaches every last citizen who is eligible. Ola, as India’s largest mobility platform reaches out to a vast network of drivers. We appreciate Ola’s efforts in supporting the Government of India’s Universal healthcare goals and are confident that our combined energies will accelerate our goal to reach 500 million people across the country.”