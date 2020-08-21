Offices and shops in Haryana to remain closed on weekends due to spike in Covid cases

By: |
Published: August 21, 2020 7:07 PM

During the past couple of weeks, Haryana has registered a big spike in cases. The infection tally has crossed 51,000-mark with around 600 fatalities. 

The state had on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 996 coronavirus cases, just a day after it recorded 994 infections. (IE)

Haryana Home and Health minister Anil Vij on Friday said all offices and shops, except those providing essential services, will remain closed on every Saturday and Sunday in the wake of increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

“All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to #COVID-19,” Vij said in a tweet. He later told PTI that the decision was taken as cases during past few days have registered a sudden increase. “We have taken this decision as there has been a sudden increase in cases,” Vij said.

The shops and offices in the state, except those dealing with essential services, will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday till further orders in this regard, the minister said.

During the past couple of weeks, Haryana has registered a big spike in cases. The infection tally has crossed 51,000-mark with around 600 fatalities. The state had on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 996 coronavirus cases, just a day after it recorded 994 infections.

