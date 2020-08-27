Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark; toll mounts to 448

Sambalpur reported three fresh fatalities, while Bargarh registered two deaths and one patient each from Bhadrak and Khurda districts succumbed to infection, the official said. (ANI photo)

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the 90,000-mark with the highest single-day spike of 3,384 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 448 as seven more patients succumbed to the disease, a health department official said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 90,986, he said. The new cases were reported from all the 30 districts, while the fatalities were registered in four, he said.

“Regret to inform the demise of seven #COVID-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals,” the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Sambalpur reported three fresh fatalities, while Bargarh registered two deaths and one patient each from Bhadrak and Khurda districts succumbed to infection, the official said.

Ganjam accounted for 183 of the 448 COVID-19 deaths reported in Odisha so far, followed by 57 in Khurda district, he said.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died in the state due to other ailments so far, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 2,128 were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,256 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.

The state had registered its previous highest-single day spike of 3,371 new cases on Wednesday. Odisha has 27,672 active cases at present, while 62,813 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has so far tested 15,53,257 samples for COVID-19, including 68,090 on Wednesday, the official added.