Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crosses 31,000-mark, death toll mounts to 177

Odisha’s COVID-19 count crossed the 31,000-mark with 1,499 fresh cases, while eight more deaths due to the disease pushed the toll to 177, a Health Department official said on Friday. The number of total coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 31,877, he said.

Of the new fatalities, four were reported from Ganjam district and one each from Gajapati, Khurda, Nayagarh and Sundargarh. “Regret to inform the demise of 8 COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals,” the official said.

The fresh cases were reported from 29 of the state’s 30 districts, he said. Ganjam district reported 368 new cases, followed by Khurda (214), Keonjhar (81) and Sundargarh (75), the official said.

Of the total 31,877 COVID-19 patients, 19,746 have recovered. The state now has 11,917 active cases. Odisha has tested 14,335 samples for COVID-19 on Thursday, the official added.