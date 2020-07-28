  • MORE MARKET STATS

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crosses 28,000 mark, death toll rises to 154

By: |
Published: July 28, 2020 12:09 PM

The state's virus caseload now stands at 28,107 as 1,215 positive cases were reported from 28 of the 30 districts of the state.

Odisha, Odisha COVID-19 tally, covid 19 cases in odisha, Rayagada district, covid 19 death cases in odisha, ganjam, latest news on coronavirus outbreakContact tracing and follow-up action is underway, said the Health and Family Welfare Department. (File photo: PTI)

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally breached the 28,000 mark with 1,215 new cases, while the death toll climbed to 154 as seven more patients, including a five-year-old boy, succumbed to the infection, a Health Department official said on Tuesday.

The state’s virus caseload now stands at 28,107 as 1,215 positive cases were reported from 28 of the 30 districts of the state. Contact tracing and follow-up action is underway, said the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Related News

The seven fatalities were reported from four districts. While Ganjam reported three deaths, two deaths were reported from Rayagada district and one each from Khurda and Cuttack, the official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crosses 28000 mark death toll rises to 154
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Scientists identify immune system variation linked to severe COVID-19 cases
2Covaxin: After review of 50 volunteers, DSMB approves higher doses of vaccine to be administered to more candidates
3Jammu and Kashmir to allow ‘home quarantine’ of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with no comorbidities