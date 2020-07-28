Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crosses 28,000 mark, death toll rises to 154

The state's virus caseload now stands at 28,107 as 1,215 positive cases were reported from 28 of the 30 districts of the state.
Odisha’s COVID-19 tally breached the 28,000 mark with 1,215 new cases, while the death toll climbed to 154 as seven more patients, including a five-year-old boy, succumbed to the infection, a Health Department official said on Tuesday.
The state’s virus caseload now stands at 28,107 as 1,215 positive cases were reported from 28 of the 30 districts of the state. Contact tracing and follow-up action is underway, said the Health and Family Welfare Department.
The seven fatalities were reported from four districts. While Ganjam reported three deaths, two deaths were reported from Rayagada district and one each from Khurda and Cuttack, the official said.
