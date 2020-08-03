  • MORE MARKET STATS

Odisha’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 207 with 10 more fatalities, 1,384 new cases reported

Published: August 3, 2020 12:53 PM

The death toll due to COVID- 19 in Odisha crossed the 200-mark on Monday with 10 more fatalities taking the total to 207, a Health Department official said.

At least 1,384 more people have tested positive for the disease, pushing the tally to 36,297, he said. Of the new fatalities, three each were reported from Ganjam and Rayagada districts, two from Gajapati and one each from Kalahandi and Khurda. The fresh cases were reported from 26 districts.

Of the 1,384 new cases, 873 were detected in quarantine centres, and 511 in localities. Ganjam district, Odisha’s coronavirus hotspot, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 331, followed by Khurda at 211 and Sambalpur at 93.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 14,094, while 21,955 people have recovered from the disease so far.

A total of 13,272 samples were examined for the infection on Sunday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 5,56,588, the official added.

 

