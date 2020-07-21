  • MORE MARKET STATS

Odisha’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 103 with 6 more fatalities, 647 new cases reported

Published: July 21, 2020 12:00 PM

Odisha, Odisha covid 19 death toll, cocvid 19 cases in odisha, Ganjam, cuttack, latest news on coronavirus outbreakThe number of active cases in the state currently stands at 5,715, while 12,909 people have recovered from the disease so far. (Representational image: PTI)

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Odisha crossed the 100-mark on Tuesday, with six more fatalities taking the total to 103, a health department official said. At least 647 more people have tested positive for the disease, pushing the tally to 18,757, he said.

All six fatalities were recorded from as many districts in the state. Of the 647 new cases, 431 were reported from quarantine centres, and 216 from localities. Ganjam reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 225, followed by Cuttack at 84. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 5,715, while 12,909 people have recovered from the disease so far.

A total of 8,042 samples were examined for the infection on Monday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 4,01,644, the official added.

 

 

