Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload crosses 47,000-mark; death toll mounts to 286

“Regret to inform of the demise of thirteen COVID-positive patients while under treatment in hospitals,” the Health and Family Welfare Department said in a tweet. (Representational image: IE)

Odisha recorded the highest single-day spike of 13 COVID-19 fatalities, which pushed the death toll in the coastal state to 272 on Sunday, a health department official said.

At least 1,734 fresh cases were registered in 29 districts of the state, raising the coronavirus tally to 45,927, he said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 342, followed by Ganjam at 222, Cuttack at 177, Sundargarh at 126 and Nayagarh at 106.

Of the 13 fatalities, six were reported from Ganjam, two each from Khurda and Koraput, and one each from Balasore, Baragarh and Nayagarh districts.

Puri, too, registered the death of a COVID-19 patient, but the department said he died due to a pre-existing ailment.

The total number of coronavirus patients who succumbed to comorbidities rose to 49.

Ganjam, the worst-hit district by the COVID-19 pandemic, accounted for 131 fatalities, followed by Khurda (35).

The fatality rate in Odisha stands at 0.59 per cent. Ganjam was among the 13 districts in the country, identified by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for high caseload and mortality rate, the official said.

The fatality rate in Ganjam, the home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is just over one per cent, which is higher than that of the state, he said.

“The COVID-19 situation of Ganjam was discussed during a meeting with the Centre on Saturday,” senior BJD MLA and former state health minister D P Mishra said.

Odisha currently has 13,821 active cases, which account for 30.09 per cent of the state’s total caseload, while 31,785 people have recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate in Odisha has improved to 69.20 per cent as 1,543 patients have been cured of the disease on Sunday, the official said.

On Saturday, the recovery rate was at 68.43 per cent. As many as 16,093 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of such examinations in the state to 6,50,183.