Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload crosses 17,000-mark; death toll mounts to 91

Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload crossed the 17,000-mark on Sunday with 736 more people testing positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease in the state to 91, a health official said.

The fresh cases reported from 25 districts have taken the state’s COVID-19 tally to 17,437, he added. Of the 736 new cases, 481 were reported from quarantine centres, while the remaining 255 were contacts of COVID-19 patients, the official said.

The state had registered its highest single-day spike of 755 COVID-19 cases on July 10. Three of the five fresh fatalities were reported from Ganjam, the worst-hit district in the state. Sundergarh and Jagatsinghpur reported a death each, the official said.

Besides, two COVID-19 patients died due to other ailments, taking the number of such fatalities in Odisha to 28, he added.