Odisha reports 545 new Covid cases; 74 in 0-18 yr age group

As many as 2.17 crore first doses have been administered till now and 81.57 people have been fully vaccinated, the department said.

Odisha registered 545 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and 74 of them are in the age group of 0-18 years, the state health department said. Odisha also reported seven fresh fatalities taking the total number of coronavirus deaths to 8,187, while its caseload has gone up to 10.25 lakh.

The number of active cases is now 5,587, as 653 more recoveries took the number of cured people to 10.11 lakh, the department said in a report.

Khurda district where state capital Bhubaneswar is situated, recorded 218 new cases, followed by Cuttack (73) and Balasore (47). The number of fresh Covid infections in 17 districts is in single digits, it said.

Two out of the seven new fatalities were reported from Jagatsinghapur district. The other five deaths were registered in Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Ganjam districts.

Fifty-three other Covid-19 patients have also died so far due to comorbidities, according to the department. The state has so far tested over 1.98 crore samples for coronavirus, including 52,675 on Monday with a positivity rate of 1.03 per cent. The overall positivity rate stands at 5.17 per cent.

