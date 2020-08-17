  • MORE MARKET STATS

Odisha minister Susanta Singh tests COVID-19 positive

By: |
Published: August 17, 2020 4:43 PM

Odisha's Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The MLA from Bhatli assembly constituency is the first minister in Odisha to have been infected with the virus.

Odisha’s Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The MLA from Bhatli assembly constituency is the first minister in Odisha to have been infected with the virus.

“I have tested positive for Corona and I am stable now. Those who have came in contact with me recently are requested to stay isolated and get tested,” the minister tweeted. Singh was the chief guest at the Independence Day celebrations in Balasore district.

Related News

Earlier, five MLAs had tested positive for novel coronavirus. They are Khandapadas MLA and editor of Sambad Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida, Nilgiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak and Salepur MLA Prasant Behera.

State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari and Transport Minister Padmanav Behera went on home isolation on August 14 after a person, who was later found to be COVID-positive, came in their proximity. Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari has also tested positive for the virus and is in home quarantine on the advice of doctors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Odisha minister Susanta Singh tests COVID-19 positive
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Fighting COVID-19: Bihar extends lockdown; Check dates, guidelines
2Plasma Bank starts functioning in Lucknow’s KGMU
3COVID-19 treatment: RLF-100 or Aviptadil is explored for treating viral infection; here is why