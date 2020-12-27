Odisha logs 303 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities

One fatality each was registered in Khurda, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Sundergarh, the official said.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally on Sunday mounted to 3,28,504 after 303 more people tested positive for the infection, while four more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,861, a senior health department official said. Of the 303 cases, 172 were reported from various quarantine centres, and 131 detected during contact tracing. Khurda and Kendrapara reported the maximum number of new cases at 31 each, followed by Sundergarh at 30.

Five districts — Boudh, Gajapati, Koraput, Puri and Subarnapur — recorded just one case each. Since Saturday, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Rayagada did not register any new patient. Taking to Twitter, the health and family welfare department said, “Regret to inform about the demise of four Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.”

One fatality each was registered in Khurda, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Sundergarh, the official said. Odisha currently has 2,841 active cases, while as many as 3,23,749 people have recovered from the infectious disease. Fifty-three patients died due to comorbidities. Over 68 lakh samples have been examined for COVID-19 in the coastal state so far, the official added.