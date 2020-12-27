  • MORE MARKET STATS

Odisha logs 303 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities

By: |
December 27, 2020 3:52 PM

Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Sunday mounted to 3,28,504 after 303 more people tested positive for the infection, while four more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,861, a senior health department official said.

One fatality each was registered in Khurda, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Sundergarh, the official said.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally on Sunday mounted to 3,28,504 after 303 more people tested positive for the infection, while four more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,861, a senior health department official said. Of the 303 cases, 172 were reported from various quarantine centres, and 131 detected during contact tracing. Khurda and Kendrapara reported the maximum number of new cases at 31 each, followed by Sundergarh at 30.

Five districts — Boudh, Gajapati, Koraput, Puri and Subarnapur — recorded just one case each. Since Saturday, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Rayagada did not register any new patient. Taking to Twitter, the health and family welfare department said, “Regret to inform about the demise of four Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.”

Related News

One fatality each was registered in Khurda, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Sundergarh, the official said. Odisha currently has 2,841 active cases, while as many as 3,23,749 people have recovered from the infectious disease. Fifty-three patients died due to comorbidities. Over 68 lakh samples have been examined for COVID-19 in the coastal state so far, the official added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Odisha logs 303 new COVID-19 cases 4 more fatalities
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gujarat: Over 750 volunteers get Covaxin 1st dose in phase-3 trial
2COVID-19 active caseload slips to 2.78 lakh after 170 days: Health ministry
3Hyderabad set to emerge as global hub for COVID-19 vaccine in 2021