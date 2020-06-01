Obesity risk associated with Kidney disease

In 2014, over 600 million adults worldwide were obese.

By Dr Tejendra Singh Chauhan

Obesity has become a worldwide epidemic, and its pervasiveness is expected to grow by 40% in the next decade. In India, obesity reached epidemic proportions in the 21st century. 5% of the country’s population is affected by Morbid Obesity. Not only that according to a recent WHO report Childhood obesity is reaching alarming proportions with India reporting around 22% prevalence rate over the last 5 years in children and adolescents aged between 5-19 years.

The reasons for this are multifold. Fast foods like pizzas and burgers and other commercial beverages which are unhealthy have become much more accessible following globalization. People across all socioeconomic classes are increasingly getting addicted to these foods and beverages. Thus India is under siege and this unholy triad of junk foods, alcohol and other beverages and a sedentary lifestyle is leading us to silent self-destruction and one in every five Indians is becoming ones or overweight. Due to rising middle class income, average caloric intake per individual among the middle class and above income household is also increasing.

People are spending longer hours at the workplace. Further, the traditional lack of any fitness routine in the majority of the people of our country amplifies the problem.

In 2014, over 600 million adults worldwide were obese, according to a study published in the British medical journal, the Lancet. In India there were 20 million obese women in 2014 compared with 9.8 million obese men. Additional 4 million Indian women have become victims of severe obesity. There were less than 800,000 obese women in 1975 in contrast with 400,000 obese men in India. There is an augmenting prevalence of obesity even in school children. This increasing prevalence has a risk of leading to diabetes, cardiovascular disease and also chronic kidney disease (CKD).

In patients of obesity, a compensatory hyperfiltration occurs to meet the heightened metabolic demands of the increased body weight. The increase in intraglomerular pressure can damage the kidneys and risk the patient developing CKD in the long-term. The cases of obesity-related glomerulopathy has increased ten times in recent years.

Evidence also shows obesity to be a risk factor for nephrolithiasis, and for several malignancies including kidney cancer. Children should be spured to spend more time outdoors than on computers and mobiles. School canteens should be barred from serving junk food and beverages. We should incorporate a fitness regime in our work schedule, revert to our traditional and healthy food options. The government needs to step in and incorporate health policy measures that make precautions an affordable option and the institutions of world Yoga day is a welcome step in this direction. An annual health screening for Kidney disease should be done in all obese and overweight people to pick up kidney disease early and institute appropriate therapeutic interventions.

(The author is HOD & Sr. Consultant-Nephrology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad. Views expressed are personal.)