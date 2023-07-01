Nutrition tips for women with PCOD & PCOS

By Dr. Vandana Juneja

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and polycystic ovary disease (PCOD) are hormonal disorders that affect the ovaries in women. These conditions can cause a range of symptoms, including irregular periods, weight gain, insulin resistance, acne, and fertility issues. However, with the right nutritional approach, women with PCOS and PCOD can manage their symptoms and improve their overall health.

Here are some nutrition tips for women with PCOS and PCOD:

1. Eat balanced meals: Include a good balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats in your meals. Avoid consuming large amounts of simple carbohydrates and sugary foods, as they can cause rapid fluctuations in blood sugar levels and worsen insulin resistance. Instead, choose complex carbohydrates like quinoa, brown rice, and sweet potatoes, along with lean proteins like chicken, fish, tofu, and beans, and healthy fats like avocados, nuts, and seeds.

2. Increase fiber intake: Fiber is beneficial for managing PCOS and PCOD symptoms as it can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve gut health. Include fiber-rich foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes in your diet to promote satiety, improve digestion, and support healthy blood sugar control.

3. Include Protein in Every Meal: Protein is essential for women with PCOS and PCOD as it helps to balance blood sugar levels and promotes satiety. Include protein-rich foods such as lean meat, poultry, fish, eggs, legumes, and tofu in every meal. This will help keep you feeling full for longer and prevent cravings for unhealthy foods.

4. Choose healthy fats: Include healthy fats in your diet, such as omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish like salmon, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and walnuts. These healthy fats can help reduce inflammation and support hormonal balance, which may help manage PCOS and PCOD symptoms.

5. Choose a low-glycemic diet: Foods with a high glycemic index can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, which can lead to insulin resistance, a common issue in PCOS and PCOD. Opt for foods with a low glycemic index, such as whole grains, legumes, and non-starchy vegetables, to help stabilize blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

6. Limit processed foods and added sugars: Processed foods and foods high in added sugars can contribute to weight gain and worsen insulin resistance. Limit your intake of processed foods like fast food, packaged snacks, and sugary beverages. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible.

7. Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water is essential for overall health, including hormonal balance. Adequate hydration can help improve digestion, support detoxification, and promote healthy skin. Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day and limit your consumption of sugary beverages.

8. Be mindful of portion sizes: Portion control is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight and managing PCOS and PCOD symptoms. Avoid overeating and practice mindful eating by paying attention to hunger cues and eating slowly. Be aware of portion sizes and avoid eating large meals close to bedtime.

9. Include anti-inflammatory foods: Chronic inflammation is often associated with PCOS and PCOD. Include anti-inflammatory foods in your diet, such as berries, dark-colored fruits and vegetables, leafy greens, ginger, turmeric, and green tea. These foods can help reduce inflammation and support hormonal balance.

10. Spices – Spices like turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, cumin, and saffron have proven to be very effective in dealing with PCOS. Include them in small quantities in your daily meals.

In conclusion, nutrition plays a vital role in managing PCOS and PCOD symptoms and improving overall health. Incorporating a balanced diet with low-glycemic foods, healthy fats, fiber, and anti-inflammatory foods, staying hydrated, and avoiding processed foods can all contribute to better health outcomes. And most importantly, BE ACTIVE! Try and get 30-45 minutes of moderate exercise 4-5 times each week, start with 10 minutes of activity, and work up to longer times as your body adjusts!

