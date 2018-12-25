Number of patients with respiratory problems spikes when pollution level is high: AIIMS director

By: | Updated: December 25, 2018 6:00 PM

As many Indian cities battle air pollution, officials at the country's top medical institute AIIMS said poor air quality has increased the number of patients visiting hospitals with respiratory problems.

 

air pollution, delhi air pollution in india, AIIMS, respiratory problems, air quality index , SAFAR, cpcbStudies are being conducted to asses the impact of pollution on public health, he told reporters at the sidelines of an event at the AIIMS here. (PTI)

As many Indian cities battle air pollution, officials at the country’s top medical institute AIIMS said poor air quality has increased the number of patients visiting hospitals with respiratory problems. All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said there has been an increase in the number of patients visiting hospitals with complaints of respiratory problems and after suffering cardiac arrests during the months when pollution levels are high. Studies are being conducted to asses the impact of pollution on public health, he told reporters at the sidelines of an event at the AIIMS here.

 

 

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the fourth consecutive day Tuesday as meteorological conditions continued to be unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.

Also read| Delhi Weather: Fog disrupts air, rail traffic; air quality ‘severe’

The city is facing its worst pollution crisis since Diwali. While the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed the overall air quality index (AQI) at ‘severe’ level of 416, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) recorded an AQI of 423. While, the national capital has been battling air pollution for quite a few years now, air quality in Kolkata has dropped significantly over the last few months and in November it was the most polluted city in India.

Guleria asked people to avoid visiting most polluted areas and taking preventive measures. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Health Minister J P Nadda Tuesday inaugurated water cooler facilities in AIIMS, donated by the Girdhari Lal Memorial Trust.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Number of patients with respiratory problems spikes when pollution level is high: AIIMS director
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition