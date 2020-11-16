  • MORE MARKET STATS

Number of non-COVID-19 ICU beds shrinking fast at many hospitals in Delhi: Data

November 16, 2020 5:33 PM

The online 'Corona Dashboard' of the Delhi government showed that around 4 pm, out of 1,588 non-COVID-19 ICU beds, only 422 were vacant.

Their numbers were fast reducing in government facilities too, including AIIMS where out of 86 such beds, only 19 were vacant.

The number of non-COVID-19 ICU beds at several leading hospitals here is shrinking fast, parallely to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases, according to official data.

The rise in COVID-19 cases has happened at a time when approaching winter and deteriorating air quality in the city has led to complications in people with respiratory illnesses.

At Max hospital, Patparganj; Batra hospital; Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh; and Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, all non-COVID-19 ICU beds were occupied, as per the data.

At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (39 out of 108 such beds); Apollo Hospital (11 out of 81); BLK Hospital (36 out of 94); Max hospital, East-West Block (7 out of 32); BSA Hospital (2 out of 12); DDU Hospital (8 out of 43), were empty, according to the data at 4 pm.

The number of COVID-19 ICU beds have already filled up at many hospitals in Delhi and their count is shrinking at other facilities too.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 104 deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city.

Experts have cautioned that rising air pollution, winter season will aggravate complications of persons with respiratory illnesses, and it is a double whammy for them as they stand at risk of contracting COVID-19 too.

