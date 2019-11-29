NSO Report: 1 in 4 urban households rely on water purifiers, 12% on bottled water

The number of rural households, relying on bottled water went up from 0.5 per cent in 2008 to 4 per cent in 2018. For the NSO report, 17 sources of drinking water were assessed.

Drinking water is something that no Indian home can do without, which is why the latest NSO report holds significant pointers. The latest report highlights a significant 2.7 per cent jump spanning 10 years. Approximately 12.2 per cent of urban homes rely on bottled water. It is a 2.7 per cent jump in 10 years. The result is a part of the latest report by the National Statistical Office. The report comes against the background of a rollout for Jal Jeevan Mission. The centre is planning to ensure every rural household has tap water by the year 2024.

During NSO’s July-December 2018 survey, bottled water came up as the third principle water behind piped water into a dwelling(40.9%) and piped water to yard or plot(16%). NSO’s report also mentioned that one in every four urban home relies on water purifiers.

Two states – Telangana(28%) and Andhra Pradesh(29.8%) have emerged on top with the usage of bottled water as the biggest source of drinking water. In Delhi, Puducherry and Karnataka it was the second principal source of drinking water. The report said that generally the packaged drinking water meets certain standards and is thus considered safe for drinking.

NSO’s report has also highlighted the prevailing use of water purifiers specifically in urban India where 26.3 per cent of households used purifiers wherein 5.5 per cent used non-electric while 20.8 per cent used non-electric to treat drinking water.

50.9 per cent of urban households did not use any other method such as the boiling of water, alum treatment or bleach and chlorine tablets to treat water. In sharp contrast, only 27.3 per cent of rural households treated water before drinking.

According to the report, Delhi tops the list of 36 states and union territories when it comes to electric water purifiers with 36.5 per cent of households in the state relying on it. Punjab emerged second (35.9%), followed by Uttarakhand (21.8 %), Haryana (19 %) and Gujarat (16.5%). In other states like Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Daman and Diu, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, less than 5 per cent of households used an electric water purifier.

The report was released by the National Statistical Office under the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. It was based on the surveyance of 1,06,838 homes. The number of households in India was estimated at 27.11 crores by the report, out of which 17.83 crores were rural and 9.27 crore of them were urban.