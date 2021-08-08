Now get your Covid vaccination certificate ‘within seconds’ on WhatsApp; details here

Now get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps (Photo: Reuters)

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday announced that people can get “Get COVID19 vaccination certificate within seconds on WhatsApp.” Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the office of Mansukh Mandaviya shared a post with the caption, “Revolutionising common man’s life using technology. Now get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps.” The post further wrote the steps:

Save contact number: +91 9013151515

Type and send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp

Enter OTP

Get your certificate in seconds.

In a bid to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine supply in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday (August 6) in the national capital to discuss supply of Covishield vaccine, as reported by ANI.

“We had many good meetings here. We discussed ramping up vaccine production. More than 17 countries in Europe have already approved Covidshield and many are in line to give approval. We also discussed this. This will be good news for all the travellers also. We were doing what we can do for our students,” Adar Poonawalla told ANI after the meeting with Mansukh Mandaviya.