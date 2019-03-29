Now get treatment under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY in Delhi’s prestigious Ganga Ram Hospital

By: | Updated: March 29, 2019 7:02 PM

The AB-PMJAY provides healthcare benefits worth Rs five lakh to each eligible family per year in government and empanelled private hospitals.

Ayushman Bharat PMJAY , Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, multi-speciality hospital, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, National Health Authority, Prime Minister Jan Arogya YojnaThe hospital signed a pact with the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Union Health Ministry for empanelment in the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Thursday became the first 700 bed high capacity multi-speciality hospital from the national capital to join the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). The hospital signed a pact with the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Union Health Ministry for empanelment in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The agreement was signed by NHA CEO Dr Indu Bhushan and additional director (medical) of the hospital Dr Satendra Katoch here.

“Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has become the first 700-bed high capacity multi-speciality tertiary care hospital from Delhi to join Ayushman Bharat . Many more will follow soon,” Bhushan said.

He said this is the first big hospital in Delhi to get empanelled into the scheme. The AB-PMJAY provides healthcare benefits worth Rs five lakh to each eligible family per year in government and empanelled private hospitals.

According to Dr D S Rana, Chairman (BOM), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, “We deeply value the ethos of Ayushman Bharat – Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojna. Our hospital will contribute towards the vision of Prime Minister to provide health for all Indians.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Now get treatment under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY in Delhi’s prestigious Ganga Ram Hospital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition