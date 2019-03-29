Now get treatment under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY in Delhi’s prestigious Ganga Ram Hospital

The hospital signed a pact with the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Union Health Ministry for empanelment in the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Thursday became the first 700 bed high capacity multi-speciality hospital from the national capital to join the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). The hospital signed a pact with the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Union Health Ministry for empanelment in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The agreement was signed by NHA CEO Dr Indu Bhushan and additional director (medical) of the hospital Dr Satendra Katoch here.

“Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has become the first 700-bed high capacity multi-speciality tertiary care hospital from Delhi to join Ayushman Bharat . Many more will follow soon,” Bhushan said.

He said this is the first big hospital in Delhi to get empanelled into the scheme. The AB-PMJAY provides healthcare benefits worth Rs five lakh to each eligible family per year in government and empanelled private hospitals.

According to Dr D S Rana, Chairman (BOM), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, “We deeply value the ethos of Ayushman Bharat – Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojna. Our hospital will contribute towards the vision of Prime Minister to provide health for all Indians.”