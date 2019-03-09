Now get free diagnostic services in Tripura’s government hospitals

By: | Published: March 9, 2019 5:46 PM

The minister said a host of diagnostic and treatment services like dialysis are offered to patients for free in different government hospitals along with free medicines for all by the BJP-IPFT government.

Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman has said that a number of diagnostic services are now being provided free in government hospitals in the state.

He said the BJP-IPFT government which came to power in the state in March last year introduced the free diagnostic services in government hospitals.

“Prescription audit system was introduced to ensure accountability in public healthcare and Intensive Care Units (ICU) were made free for patients of all categories since April last year,” Burman told reporters here on Friday.

“Public healthcare is provided 24 hours in 83 out of 112 Primary Health Centers (PHC) in Tripura, including in far-flung areas. 65 medical officers of the state were trained in seasonal and vector-borne diseases like influenza, Japanese Encephalitis, Chikungunya, Dengue, etc to combat an onslaught of occasional outbreaks,” he said.

Roy Burman said the Health Department is maintaining public information on the availability of blood through e-raktakosh, an online database of blood availability in government blood banks across Tripura.

