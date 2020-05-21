  • MORE MARKET STATS

NovaLead Pharma to conduct clinical trials for repurposed drug for COVID-19

By: |
Updated: May 21, 2020 4:01:51 PM

The drug codenamed NLP21, is in human use for several years for its original approved usage without any side effects of concern, NovaLead Pharma said in a statement.

NovaLead Pharma, clinical trials, COVID-19, drug for covid 19, DCGI, latest news on coronavirus outbreakThe company expects the trial to be completed in next 3-4 months, it added. (Representational image: Reuters)

Drug repurposing firm NovaLead Pharma on Thursday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase III clinical trials for its repurposed drug discovery to treat moderate COVID-19.

The drug codenamed NLP21, is in human use for several years for its original approved usage without any side effects of concern, NovaLead Pharma said in a statement. Drug repurposing is investigating an approved drug for new therapeutic purposes.

Related News

“NLP21 shows promising ability of acting on COVID-19 through multiple relevant targets. This enables NLP21 not only to prevent virus binding to the human cells and reduce the viral load but also clear damaged human cells to allow regeneration of healthier cells,”NovaLead Pharma CEO Supreet Deshpande said.

Also read: Check Coronavirus latest updates here: 

The company is masking the name of the drug, because there is a risk that public may try to consume it even before the clinical trial is completed, as this drug is readily available off the shelf, he added.

This study will be on 100-150 hospitalized patients who presently need oxygen support. In this study where the patient will remain in trial for a maximum of 21 days, the statement said.

The company expects the trial to be completed in next 3-4 months, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. NovaLead Pharma to conduct clinical trials for repurposed drug for COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: Strides Pharma to conduct bio-equivalence study on favipiravir in India
2Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Barabanki emerges as COVID-19 hotspot; 95 new cases
3US-based firm leads COVID-19 vaccine race, clinical trials show promising early results: Experts