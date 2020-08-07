Noteworthy! ICMR asks hospitals for participation in setting up national registry of COVID-19 patients

The data will be collected from as many as 100 hospitals in India which will be studied and worked on for a year at least.

ICMR to come up with a national registry of Coronavirus patients! The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recently announced that it will be coming up with a national clinical registry of patients who have been infected with the novel Coronavirus. For this, ICMR is seeking participation of hospitals and health centres dedicated for COVID-19 treatment across the country and has therefore sent out invitations. The national clinical registry is a database that will be made with the joint efforts of the Health Ministry and All India Institute of Medical Sciences. According to a report by the IE, the idea is to collect information and treatment progress of all COVID-19 patients that can help for further Coronavirus-related studies.

The council said that there is a requirement for collecting systematic data including symptoms and clinical signs, lab investigations, disease spectrum, as well as outcome of treatment in Coronavirus patients. This can serve an important purpose and will become a tool to drive the formulation of patient management strategies, disease severity prediction and patient outcomes. The report highlighted that the data will be collected from as many as 100 hospitals in India which will be studied and worked on for a year at least.

It is believed that the registry will now only help the government formulate a database but will also help the health experts understand the progress of disease, its advanced stages, spectrum and all the risk factors pertaining to it. The registry will also include a long term follow up data of patients who have recovered from the novel Coronavirus and are discharged from the healthcare facilities. The report said that this can also become a platform that will allow additional clinical research studies depending on the sites and objectives. The data collected is expected to be stored in a central server or the NIC cloud, which will be analysed by scientists affiliated with the ICMR.