Not wearing mask? Flouting quarantine, social distancing norms can cost you a fine of Rs 500 in Delhi

Not wearing a mask in Delhi can soon cost you Rs 500 fine! Not just that, don’t flout social distancing norms or spit or consume tobacco in public. In an effort to curb the residents’ efforts to flout social distancing norms and to ensure all of them wear masks, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal has approved a new rule which will make all such activities a punishable offense. The Delhi Lt. governor’s office has also added the chewing and spitting of tobacco in public in the list of punishable offenses. Individuals caught indulged in such activities will be penalized by Rs 500 with effect from today, June 14.

Lt. Guv Baijal had directed the state health department officials, district magistrates (DMs), sub-divisional judges (SDMs), and Delhi police officers to impose these fines on the spot.

Notably, Spitting and consuming tobacco in public was also a punishable offense with the same fine earlier, but it was hardly enforced by public agencies. The compliance agencies will impose a fine of Rs. 500 for the first offense, and Rs. 1000 on the second offense, according to the rules.

The national capital has seen a sharp surge in the number of coronavirus cases after the nationwide lockdown was lifted and all the shops, places of worship, and malls were allowed to open for function on June 8. Earlier today, Lt. Governor along with CM Arvind Kejriwal attended the meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan to prepare a well-equipped road map to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to make coronavirus testing accessible to more people following the meeting with Amit Shah. The daily test number will be doubled in 2 days time and tripled in 6 days as the governments formed a consensus that battling coronavirus without ramped-up testing is not possible.

Delhi has again reported more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital to 32,810. It was the second time that more than 1,500 cases were registered in Delhi in a day. Deaths from infection with coronavirus in the capital reached 984.