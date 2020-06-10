Not the time for dissent, LG’s orders to be followed, says Arvind Kejriwal on row over Delhi hospitals

Kejriwal said Delhi has 18,000 active COVID-19 cases. (File Photo)

Arvind Kejriwal Hospital Controversy News: A day after his COVID-19 report came out negative, Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday resumed his video press conference where he responded to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s decision to overrule the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s decision to reserve Delhi hospitals for the people of the city.

Kejriwal said that the Lieutenant Governor’s orders will be implement as it was not the time for disagreements. “We will implement Lieutenant Governor’s order overturning decision on reservation of private and Delhi government-run hospitals for Delhiites. This is not the time for dissent,” the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal said that of the 31,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, 18,000 are active and stressed that the city will require 80,000 hospital beds by July 31.

“Data shows COVID-19 cases will significantly increase in Delhi in coming days; we have a big challenge ahead,” he said.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday had said that with the current rate Delhi will have 5.5 lakh of COVID-19 cases by July 31. Sisodia claimed that Central government official’s have denied that there is any community spread of the disease in the Delhi. However, state Health Minister Satyendra Jain has repeatedly hinted towards it.

“There is transmission in the community, but if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by Centre only, it is a technical term,” Jain said today morning.

LG Baijal on Monday had cancelled the Kejriwal government’s decision to reserve hospitals run by the Delhi government and few private ones for the people of the national capital only. The decision to test only those showing symptoms of COVID-19 was also reversed.