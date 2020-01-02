Not getting good sleep can cause back pain and even depression! Picking right mattress is the key

A bad mattress leads to bad sleep which really affects human health in many ways such as bad memory, obesity, increase in blood pressure, Depression and many more.

Good night sleep is essential for any living being and for their well-being. The quality of your sleep highly depends on the mattresses that you choose. Half the population is unaware of the fact that bad mattress is actually ruining their health. Yet, few actually did realize the problems associated with the mattress and worked to improve their mattresses.

Besides the bedroom environment, many other parameters also affect the quality of sleep such as comfort in their mattress, pillows, sheets, temperature and bedding. The statistics showed-

About 9 in 10 rated that owning a comfortable mattress (93%) and comfortable pillows (92%) contribute in better sleep, while little less rated that a comfortable feel of bedsheets and bedding (86%) is important in getting good night’s sleep.

About 8 in 10 rated pillows (70%) and bedroom temperature (68%) have a great impact on the ability to get a good night’s sleep and maintaining proper health.

About 7 in 10 contribute to creating a romantic environment, rated that comfortable mattress (77%) and comfortable feel bedding (73%) is important in getting a good quality of sleep.

This article is all about the problems related to bad mattresses and its adverse effect on health. Let’s first understand the signs and symptoms of having a bad mattress.

Signs/Symptoms

Your mattress plays an important role in helping you sleep peacefully. A mattress too firm or too soft is not supportive enough or just plain mattress can cause trouble and prevent you from getting the quality sleep you need at night.

Back pain: This is the most common symptom that tells us that we are using the wrong mattresses. A bad mattress can cause back pain because the mattress can often urge you to sleep in an unnatural position that twists and strains your back.

Memory: A human body requires a minimum of 8 hours of sleep to stay fit and healthy. The major part of the body is brain which requires sleep to remain fit. Therefore, the bad mattress mainly affects the sleep which directly decreases the capacity of the brain to memorize the things.

Obesity: Sleep is highly important for the weight management system of the body. There are mainly two hormones which regulate the appetite which are- Leptin and Ghrelin. Leptin works to make you feel full and sleeping keeps those level up and Ghrelin helps in making you feel hungry. So not getting a deep sleep disturbs in these hormones in their working which affects the weight management of the body.

High blood pressure: During sleep, the body also releases hormones which help to regulate stress, and without those, the stress can build up and start causing a further increase in blood sugar levels.

Depression: One of the biggest things that poor sleep can do is have an effect on your mental state. Insomnia due to sleeping on a poor mattress can be caused which can lead to feelings of depression. Depression can then lead to an additional lack of sleep, causing more issues.

What are the ways to prevent Sleep Deprivation problems?

As we know now, ideal mattresses are important to get a peaceful sleep. Thus, the selection of the best mattress is necessary. Here are few ways to get rid of poor sleep and prevent all possible health effects caused by sleep deprivation.

Choose the best mattress such as Innerspring mattress, Memory foam mattresses, Latex mattress, Air mattresses and Adjustable mattresses.

Replace a mattress approximately every eight years.

Take care of allergens. If you have allergies particularly to dust mites, mould, and various bacteria, read the label on the mattress to make sure that the materials don’t contain any invading allergens. Always search for a hypoallergenic mattress i.e. made out of natural latex and wool or both or simply a mattress cover.

i.e. made out of natural latex and wool or both or simply a mattress cover. For buying a mattress which is good for your health always look for the following features: Medium-firm comfort, Good material quality and Good build quality.

Don’t go for a cheaper mattress because they are made up of cheap material which will cause trouble in the long run.

Do not use soft pillows which can cause excess neck ache and soreness.

Today’s mattresses are meant to last forever. But, it’s better to keep changing it over a certain time because the human body changes over time. All the health problems relating to poor sleep can be neglected when ideal mattresses are chosen. Now, it’s time to think about buying a new mattress and get rid of the sleeping problems.

