North Korea again claims no coronavirus infections

North Korea has told the World Health Organization that it has tested 25,986 people for the coronavirus through April but still has yet to find a single infection.
North Korea has described its anti-virus efforts as a 'matter of national existence' (Reuters Image)
The WHO said in a weekly monitoring report that North Korea’s testing figures include 751 people who were tested during April 23-29, of which 139 had influenza-like illnesses or severe respiratory infections.