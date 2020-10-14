  • MORE MARKET STATS

Noida records 139 new coronavirus cases, one more succumbs to disease

October 14, 2020 5:33 PM

The district also recorded 139 new COVID-19 cases as its overall infection tally reached 15,327, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases came down to 1,528 from 1,557 on Tuesday and 1,579 on Monday, the data showed.

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 61, official data showed.

The number of active cases came down to 1,528 from 1,557 on Tuesday and 1,579 on Monday, the data showed.

As many as 167 patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 13,738, seventh highest in the state, it showed.

With the death toll reaching 61, the mortality rate among positive patients in the district reached 0.39 per cent, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients rose further to 89.63 per cent from 89.35 per cent on Tuesday and 89.13 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 36,898 from 38,082 on Tuesday, while the overall recoveries reached 4,01,306 so far and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,507, it showed.

