Noida: One more dies of COVID-19, toll 85

December 8, 2020 6:44 PM

Active cases in the district came down further to 965 from 990 the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 that pushed the district’s death toll to 85, while its tally surged to 23,655 with 114 new cases on Tuesday, official data showed.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state.

On the bright side, 139 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 22,605, the fifth highest in the state.

With a death toll of 85, Gautam Buddh Nagar’s mortality rate stood at 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 95.56 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 21,374 from 21,732 on Monday while the overall recoveries reached 5,28,832 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,967 on Tuesday, data showed.

