Noida: One more dies of COVID-19, caseload over 17,000

So far 4,74,054 people have tested positive for the infection in the state, according to government officials.

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday that pushed the district’s death toll to 67, official data showed. It also recorded 151 new cases as the infection tally in the district reached 17,134, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases reached 1,083 from 1,070 on Monday, the data showed. Meanwhile, 136 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 15,984, sixth highest in the state, it showed. The district’s death toll now stands at 66 with a mortality rate of 0.39 per cent, up from 0.38 per cent the previous day, according to the official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 93.28 per cent from 93.31 per cent on Monday, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 26,267 from 26,654 on Monday and 27,317 on Sunday while the overall recoveries in the state reached 4,40,847 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,940, it showed.

