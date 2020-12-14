  • MORE MARKET STATS

Noida: One more COVID-19 death, 89 new cases

By: |
December 14, 2020 7:03 PM

Active cases in the district came down to 829 from 850 the previous day, while the recovery rate reached 96.21 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 111 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 23,265, the fifth highest in the state.On the brighter side, 111 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 23,265, the fifth highest in the state.

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 that pushed the district’s death toll to 86 on Monday, while its infection tally surged to 24,180 with 89 new cases, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down to 829 from 850 the previous day, while the recovery rate reached 96.21 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state.

Related News

On the brighter side, 111 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 23,265, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 86 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 96.21 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 18,918 from 19,729 on Sunday while the overall recoveries reached 5,39,727 and the death toll climbed to 8,083 on Monday, the data showed. PTI KIS

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Noida One more COVID-19 death 89 new cases
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Remdesivir may be highly effective against coronavirus, case study finds
2Singapore approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, first shipment expected by end-December, says Lee Hsien Loong
3Covid-19 vaccination drive: Centre issues guidelines; 100 to 200 people to be immunised in one session