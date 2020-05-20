Noida, Greater Noida (Gautam Budh Nagar) Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Delhi-Noida movement and other details here

The Uttar Pradesh state government has sought clarification concerning movement between Delhi and Noida.

Noida, Greater Noida (Gautam Budh Nagar) Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: The District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar has released the new guidelines for lockdown 4.0 in Noida. As per the latest lockdown order, Noida-Delhi borders will remain sealed. The Uttar Pradesh state government has sought clarification concerning movement between Delhi and Noida, and the new rules will be in effect until further notification is out.

A resident of Noida may have two persons in a private vehicle besides the driver according to the guidelines. Just two people besides the driver should be permitted in a three-wheeler public transport, as per the order.

The administration and shop owners reached a mutual agreement in a meeting with the trader associations to open a 50 percent market on one day and the rest of the shops on the following day. The shop owners have agreed to “self-regulate” as shops next to them will be open on different days. There was no permission granted to the weekly bazaars and the shops would have to close by 7 pm. The administration has again restricted any weekly markets to organise in urban areas. The administration has authorized the opening of shops in rural areas outside the containment zone with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The administration has allowed sweet shops to open but only to sell food items and not providing dining facilities. Parks have also been permitted to open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., ensuring that social distancing norms are observed. Barat Ghar has also been permitted to operate across the district, with a maximum capacity of 20 people at a time.

Schools, malls, cinema halls, swimming pools, and gyms will continue to be closed in adherence to the central government’s guidelines. Restaurants’ services have been permitted to operate in only takeaway or home delivery facilities. The administration has continued the restriction on religious, financial, economic, and political gatherings. Notably, the administration has permitted the opening of sports stadiums on condition of absence of spectators