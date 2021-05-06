Noida Authority begins oxygen refilling bank for resident welfare associations

As per the authority order, no individual or group will be given filled oxygen cylinders and it said that the facility is meant only for refilling cylinders. (IE)

In a bid to facilitate oxygen supply to resident welfare associations, the Noida Authority has started an oxygen refilling bank. Authority officials said that the RWAs that have set up L1 facilities will provide empty cylinders at Noida Sector 93 B Community Centre. These cylinders will be replenished with oxygen. As per the authority order, no individual or group will be given filled oxygen cylinders and it said that the facility is meant only for refilling cylinders. The empty oxygen cylinders will be given to the centre between 3: 00 PM and 6:00 PM and the cylinders will be returned during 8:00 -11:00 AM the next day, IE reported. The step has been taken to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen, reducing the scope of black market operators.

Meanwhile, 800 oxygen concentrators with 10 litre per minute flow capacity have been given by Democracy People Foundation to hospitals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the national capital under its initiative Mission Oxygen. Started by a group of entrepreneurs of Delhi-NCR, the Mission Oxygen has a target to donate 6,000 oxygen concentrators (OCs) in total by this month-end to hospitals and NGOs across the country, Founder of Designhill and Democracy People Foundation trustee, Varun Aggarwal told PTI.

According to Aggarwal, during this COVID-19/oxygen crisis, this is the single-largest donation to hospitals in the country till date which instantly helped save 800 lives. For OCs, the Foundation is accepting requests from hospitals and NGOs. However, the OCs are not being given to individuals as they will not be optimally used, he said. Aggarwal further said the OCs are being provided to both government and private hospitals across several states. Besides, an oxygen generation plant has been donated by the Democracy People Foundation, in association with another NGO, which is being set up at Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The oxygen generation plant is said to cater to the oxygen demand of 100 beds continuously.