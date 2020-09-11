Noida: 204 new COVID-19 cases push tally to 9,808

The district has so far recorded 48 deaths linked to the pandemic, registering one of the lowest mortality rates 0.48 per cent in the state, it showed.

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 204 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the district’s infection tally to 9,808, official data showed.

The number of active cases jumped to 1,909 from 1,820 on Thursday, showing a steady rise over the week, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

There were 1,696 active cases on Wednesday, 1,599 on Tuesday, 1,520 on Monday and 1,429 on Sunday, data from corresponding days showed.

On the brighter side, 114 more patients got discharged since Thursday, as the total number of recoveries in the district reached 7,851, the data stated.

The district has so far recorded 48 deaths linked to the pandemic, registering one of the lowest mortality rates 0.48 per cent in the state, it showed.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate dropped slightly to 80.04 per cent from 80.55 per cent on Thursday and 81.35 per on Wednesday, as per the statistics.

There were 67,321 active cases across UP on Friday. So far, 2,27,442 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 4,282, the data showed.