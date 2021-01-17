  • MORE MARKET STATS

No side-effects of COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra so far: Rajesh Tope

January 17, 2021 5:53 PM

As many as 18,425 beneficiaries, or 65 per cent of the target for the first day, were given vaccine shot across the state on Saturday, a health department official earlier said.

"There has absolutely been no report of any adverse reaction or side-effects of the vaccine following the drive on Saturday. Everything was safe, it will be safe," Tope said."There has absolutely been no report of any adverse reaction or side-effects of the vaccine following the drive on Saturday. Everything was safe, it will be safe," Tope said.

There has been no case of adverse reaction or side-effects of COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra so far, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday, a day after the inoculation drive was undertaken across the country. Talking to PTI, Tope also expressed confidence that “everything will be safe”.

“There has absolutely been no report of any adverse reaction or side-effects of the vaccine following the drive on Saturday. Everything was safe, it will be safe,” Tope said. The Maharashtra government on Saturday evening announced suspension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state till Monday owing to problems in the Co-WIN app. The app has been created by the Centre for managing registration for the inoculation.

Tope said it is expected that a “small technical glitch” in the app of the Centre will be addressed by Sunday or Monday. “There will be improvement by today or tomorrow. And from Tuesday, we will conduct the drive again,” he said. “Anyways, we have to conduct the drive for four days in a week. So, we can undertake it from Tuesday to Friday,” he added.

