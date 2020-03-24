No risk of coronavirus transmission through banknotes: Currency Cycle Association

The handling of banknotes does not transmit COVID-19.

The Currency Cycle Association (CCA) — a self-regulatory organisation for the currency management industry, cash logistics and service providers — on Tuesday said that the handling of banknotes does not transmit COVID-19. In a statement, the CAA said member companies of the CCA have been regularly updating their employees on the current scenario and undertaking radical health and safety measures to ensure the highest possible hygiene standards in daily work, particularly for the crew, including the staff visiting banks and other cash collection/deposit locations and for those who handle ATMs.

“There are, however, certain advisories that are doing the rounds in the banking industry stating that there is a risk of transmission of the coronavirus through banknotes. “CCA wishes to clarify that this news is an incorrect representation of what WHO intended to say about the handling of notes and that it doesn’t transmit COVID-19. This is reinforced by ESTA (the biggest cash management association worldwide) through a press release which, along with mentioning about WHO, gives further scientific information confirming that there is NO risk of COVID-19 contamination on banknotes,” it said.

The self regulating organisation further said that cash officers have been instructed to use sanitisers while handling cash and ATMs and they are also diligently wiping the keypads of ATMs after loading cash. COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 519.